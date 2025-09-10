Angels and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Twins (64-81, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (10-10, 4.07 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Angels -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 68-77 overall and 36-38 at home. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

Minnesota is 64-81 overall and 29-45 in road games. The Twins are ninth in the AL with 171 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .507. Oswald Peraza is 10 for 35 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 30 home runs while slugging .563. Royce Lewis is 11 for 41 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (vertigo), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press