Rodriguez limits Giants to 1 hit over 6 1/3 innings in Diamondbacks’ 5-3 victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep.

The victory kept Arizona in the hunt for a postseason berth. The Diamondbacks entered the day 4 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the third and final NL wild card.

Rodriguez (8-8) had six strikeouts and walked two in a mostly dominant outing. Jake Woodford and Andrew Saalfrank each retired four batters to finish the game.

Geraldo Perdomo had two hits including the first leadoff home run of his career to help the Diamondbacks end a three-game skid. Alex Thomas, Tim Tawa and Gabriel Moreno also had two hits apiece.

Perdomo homered on the fourth pitch off Carson Seymour (1-3) and added an RBI single in the second inning. McCarthy and Ketel Marte also drove in runs during the second to help Arizona take a 4-0 lead.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run double in the eighth for the Giants.

Seymour retired only four batters and allowed four runs and six hits.

Key moment

After the Giants put runners on the corners with one out in the seventh, the Diamondbacks had a strikeout-caught stealing double play to get out of the jam.

Key stat

Rodriguez has won three consecutive starts for the first time since 2023

Up next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (3-10, 4.09 ERA) faces the Dodgers, while Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.18 ERA) takes on the Twins on Friday.

