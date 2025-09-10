Red Sox bring 3-game win streak into game against the Athletics

Boston Red Sox (81-65, third in the AL East) vs. Athletics (66-80, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Payton Tolle (0-1, 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -115, Red Sox -104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 66-80 overall and 29-42 at home. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

Boston has a 37-37 record on the road and an 81-65 record overall. The Red Sox have a 56-18 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 38 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 8 for 25 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 38 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 13 for 35 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Romy Gonzalez: day-to-day (knee), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press