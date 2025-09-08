Angels host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (63-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Angels: Caden Dana (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Twins +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Los Angeles is 67-76 overall and 35-37 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Minnesota is 28-44 on the road and 63-80 overall. The Twins rank ninth in the AL with 167 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brooks Lee has 14 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 12 for 39 with three doubles, three triples and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .191 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press