Giants take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-71, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 2.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-9, 3.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -187, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 72-71 record overall and a 35-34 record in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Arizona has gone 34-38 on the road and 72-72 overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

The teams square off Monday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 13 for 40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo leads the Diamondbacks with a .284 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 83 walks and 91 RBIs. Corbin Carroll is 11 for 36 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .317 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press