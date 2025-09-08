Red Sox visit the Athletics to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (79-65, third in the AL East) vs. Athletics (66-78, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Morales (3-0, 1.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -179, Athletics +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics open a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The Athletics are 66-78 overall and 29-40 in home games. The Athletics have a 48-18 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston has a 79-65 record overall and a 35-37 record in road games. The Red Sox have gone 51-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 27 home runs, 57 walks and 82 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 40 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 23 home runs while slugging .436. Roman Anthony is 13 for 39 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press