Dodgers play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (40-103, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (79-64, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -315, Rockies +252; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 79-64 record overall and a 45-26 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 54-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 17-51 record on the road and a 40-103 record overall. The Rockies have a 25-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, eight triples and 48 home runs while hitting .279 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 29 home runs, 29 walks and 86 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13 for 35 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .297 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press