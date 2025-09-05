Pigs, furniture, appliances and a horse stolen from Yadier Molina property, Puerto Rican police say View Photo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Burglars raided a home belonging to former All-Star catcher Yadier Molina in Puerto Rico and stole 14 pigs, a $16,000 horse, appliances and several pieces of furniture, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the northern town of Toa Alta. Police said the suspects also stole 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilograms) of feed, five televisions, an off-road vehicle, three bed frames, a bed and a living room and dining room set, among other things. The total value of the items stolen is nearly $57,000, police said.

Molina, who ended his 19-year major league career in 2022, recently returned to the St. Louis Cardinals’ dugout as a coach for a weekend. He is expected to manage Puerto Rico’s national team in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Associated Press