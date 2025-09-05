Padres look to stop 4-game losing streak, play the Rockies

San Diego Padres (76-64, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-101, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-14, 5.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -233, Rockies +191; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head into the matchup against the Colorado Rockies after losing four straight games.

Colorado has a 39-101 record overall and a 22-50 record in home games. The Rockies have a 27-48 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 76-64 overall and 33-39 on the road. The Padres have a 20-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 24 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 12 for 34 over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 13 for 33 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .259 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 2-8, .256 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press