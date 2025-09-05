White Sox rally again to sweep Twins, win fifth straight View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Teel hit a three-run home run, Colson Montgomery homered and drove in three, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 11-8 on Thursday night.

Chase Meidroth had four hits, as the White Sox came back from three runs down for the second consecutive night against Minnesota to win their season-high fifth straight game.

Teel and Edgar Quero each had three hits.

Wikelman González (1-0) struck out two and allowed no hits in 1 1/3 innings to earn his first career win in relief. Fraser Ellard was the opener for Chicago, throwing 1 1/3 innings with two hits and two strikeouts.

Luke Keaschall had four hits and two runs scored for the Twins. Mickey Gasper had three RBIs, and Matt Wallner and Kody Clemens homered. Travis Adams (1-3) allowed three hits and four runs in one inning of relief for Minnesota, which is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

Key moment

Teel got all of an Adams cutter, sending it 413 feet to right and tying the game at 7-all in the seventh inning. Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lenyn Sosa for the go-ahead run.

Key stat

The White Sox improve to 5-62 when trailing after six innings, and pick up their 23rd comeback win of the season. They trailed in every game of the series, but still emerged with the four-game sweep.

Up next

Minnesota starts a six-game road trip in Kansas City, and they have not announced who will face Royals RHP Michael Wacha (8-11, 3.52 ERA).

Chicago continues a seven-game road trip in Detroit, as RHP Shane Smith (4-7, 3.81) starts opposite Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.74).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB