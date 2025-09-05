Athletics visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Athletics (64-77, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Barnett (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Angels: Jose Soriano (10-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -154, Athletics +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 66-74 record overall and a 34-35 record at home. The Angels have a 43-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics are 64-77 overall and 35-37 in road games. The Athletics have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Angels hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .315 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBIs. Tyler Soderstrom is 11 for 39 with seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .190 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press