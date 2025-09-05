Rodón ties for MLB lead with 16th win as Yankees beat Astros 8-4 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings to tie for the major league victory lead with 16 and Trent Grisham hit his career-high 30th homer of the season and 100th of his career to help the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 8-4 on Thursday night.

Ryan McMahon also homered for the Yankees.

New York led by a run in the eighth when McMahon hit an RBI single before Grisham’s three-run shot made it 8-3.

The Yankees took two of three in this series for their first series win against a team with a winning record since they swept Seattle from July 8-10.

Rodón (16-7) yielded three hits and two runs — one earned — to tie Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta for the victory lead.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-2) allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Yordan Alvarez homered and tied a career high with four hits for a second straight night for the Astros. He hit an RBI single in the ninth and Houston loaded the bases with one out but David Bednar struck out Carlos Correa and Christian Walker to end it.

An RBI single by McMahon put the Yankees up 1-0 in the second. A solo home run by Alvarez tied it with two outs in the third.

McMahon hit a solo homer in New York’s three-run fifth that made it 4-1.

The Astros added a run in sixth with the help of two New York errors before Jesús Sánchez’s pinch-hit homer made it 4-3 in the seventh.

New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left in the fourth inning with bruises to his knees. The team said he bruised both knees and that the injuries happened on different plays.

There was a delay in the ninth inning after Taylor Trammell doubled and Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked officials to check his bat. Both managers talked to home plate umpire Adrian Johnson and he then talked to the replay office in New York. Johnson eventually handed the bat to an official sitting near home plate and play resumed.

Key moment

Grisham’s home run that put the game out of reach.

Key stat

Grisham has three homers, including two grand slams, in the last week.

Up next

New York RHP Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.61 ERA) opposes RHP Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.75) in the first of three games against the Blue Jays at home Friday night.

The Astros haven’t announced a starter for the opener of a nine-game road on Friday night at Texas.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer