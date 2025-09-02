Angels visit the Royals to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (64-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-67, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mitch Farris (0-0); Royals: Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -169, Angels +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Kansas City is 70-67 overall and 37-32 in home games. The Royals have gone 52-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 64-73 overall and 30-38 on the road. The Angels are 42-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 11 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 31 home runs while slugging .484. Zach Neto is 9 for 39 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.55 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 3-7, .174 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (head), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press