Gilbert leads Giants against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (69-69, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-99, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -227, Rockies +185; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies after Drew Gilbert’s four-hit game on Monday.

Colorado is 22-48 at home and 39-99 overall. The Rockies have a 24-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 34-35 record in road games and a 69-69 record overall. The Giants have a 39-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 55 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12 for 36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 30 doubles and 29 home runs while hitting .264 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 13 for 39 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Giants: 8-2, .294 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (elbow), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press