Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Cardinals into game 2

Athletics (64-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-71, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (6-11, 4.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -112, Athletics -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 68-71 record overall and a 37-33 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 27-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 64-75 overall and 35-35 on the road. The Athletics have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .434.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .318 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 55 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 10 for 30 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press