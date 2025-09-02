Orioles play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (62-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (3-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -173, Orioles +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 76-62 overall and 43-23 in home games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .252, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Baltimore is 62-76 overall and 31-39 on the road. The Orioles have a 41-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 14 for 34 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 51 extra base hits (30 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs). Jeremiah Jackson is 15 for 43 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: day-to-day (quadricep), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (lower half), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press