Angels enter matchup with the Astros on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (62-72, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (75-60, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Angels +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels come into the matchup against the Houston Astros after losing three in a row.

Houston has a 75-60 record overall and a 41-28 record at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks second in the AL.

Los Angeles is 62-72 overall and 28-37 on the road. The Angels are 42-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Astros. Jesus Sanchez is 11 for 32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 30 home runs, 64 walks and 94 RBIs while hitting .231 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 11 for 35 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 2-8, .185 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion), John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press