Matos leads Giants against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Baltimore Orioles (60-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (7-2, 1.40 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Orioles +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Baltimore Orioles after Luis Matos had four hits on Friday in a 15-8 win over the Orioles.

San Francisco is 34-33 in home games and 67-68 overall. The Giants have a 36-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has gone 29-38 on the road and 60-75 overall. The Orioles have a 26-17 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 29 doubles, 27 home runs and 91 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 38 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Jeremiah Jackson is 12 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press