Twins face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (75-60, second in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-73, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Twins: Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Twins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Minnesota is 34-31 in home games and 61-73 overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .311.

San Diego is 75-60 overall and 32-38 on the road. The Padres have gone 19-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 15 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs while hitting .269 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 9 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 53 extra base hits (32 doubles and 21 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 13 for 33 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press