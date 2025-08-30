Rangers take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Texas Rangers (69-67, third in the AL West) vs. Athletics (63-73, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Merrill Kelly (10-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: Mason Barnett (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -131, Athletics +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 63-73 record overall and a 29-38 record at home. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .319.

Texas has a 27-40 record in road games and a 69-67 record overall. The Rangers have gone 47-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 29 home runs while slugging .543. Colby Thomas is 10 for 30 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press