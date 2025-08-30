Athletics rookie slugger Nick Kurtz exits game with right oblique soreness

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics rookie slugger Nick Kurtz was removed from Friday night’s game against the Texas Rangers with what the team described as right oblique soreness.

Kurtz was rounding third base and heading for home on teammate Brent Rooker’s double in the third inning when he apparently experienced the soreness. He scored, but walked to the clubhouse with team medical staff.

The AL Rookie of the Year candidate was replaced at first base by Tyler Soderstrom, who came in from left field. Carlos Cortes went to left field.

Kurtz is hitting .308 with 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 70 RBIs and a 1.034 OPS.

He is one of just three players in the majors this season to hit four home runs in a game. Kurtz also became the first rookie in major league history to hit four in a game and matched the MLB record for total bases with 19 in a July 25 game against the Houston Astros. He also had a double and a single in that game.

___

