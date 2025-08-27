Tigers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Detroit Tigers (78-56, first in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (62-72, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (12-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Morales (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -132, Athletics +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers enter the matchup against the Athletics as losers of three games in a row.

The Athletics have a 62-72 record overall and a 28-37 record in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit is 34-31 on the road and 78-56 overall. The Tigers have a 20-9 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 32 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10 for 46 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 32 home runs while slugging .517. Dillon Dingler is 10 for 35 with three doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press