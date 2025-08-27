Dodgers host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (68-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -209, Reds +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds looking to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 76-57 overall and 43-24 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati is 68-65 overall and 32-36 on the road. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 10 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 26 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs while hitting .273 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13 for 41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Reds: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press