Mariners and Padres square off with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (75-58, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-62, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (11-7, 2.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 71-62 overall and 40-27 in home games. The Mariners have a 28-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 32-36 in road games and 75-58 overall. The Padres have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 50 home runs while slugging .591. Julio Rodriguez is 11 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 48 RBIs for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 12 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press