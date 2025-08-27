Rangers and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (62-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (67-67, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0); Rangers: Jake Latz (1-0, 3.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -156, Angels +132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas has a 67-67 record overall and a 41-27 record at home. The Rangers have a 37-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 28-35 record in road games and a 62-70 record overall. The Angels are 42-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has a .268 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs. Jo Adell is 12 for 37 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

