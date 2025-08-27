Corbin shines, Seager hits 20th homer as Rangers beat Angels 7-3 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Corbin gave up three hits over eight shutout innings, Corey Seager became the first Ranger to reach 20 home runs this season, and Texas beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Corbin (7-9) allowed a walk with eight strikeouts. He is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in four starts against the Angels this season. He won for the first time since July 10 when he beat the Angels 11-4.

Wyatt Langford drew a walk from Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) leading off the first and Seager walked with one out. Adolis García doubled in a run, Josh Jung had an RBI single, and Cody Freeman added a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

Jonah Heim walked leading off the second and rookie Michael Helman hit his second homer for a 5-0 advantage.

Kyle Higashioka hit a 421-foot shot to left-center field for a 6-0 lead in the fourth and Seager hit a solo shot off Sam Bachman in the seventh.

Danny Coulombe surrendered Zach Neto’s 23rd homer in the ninth and Jo Adell’s career-high 30th — a two-run shot. Phil Maton got the final two outs.

Kikuchi allowed six runs on four hits and three walks in four innings.

The Angels have lost 8 of 11 while the Rangers got back to .500 at 67-67.

Key moment

Neto doubled leading off the game and took third on a flyout by Mike Trout. Corbin retired Taylor Ward and Adell on groundouts and then allowed just one runner to get in scoring position over his final seven innings.

Key stat

Corbin hasn’t missed a scheduled start in nine straight seasons.

Up next

The Rangers haven’t named a starter for Wednesday’s finale opposite Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-8, 4.73 ERA).

