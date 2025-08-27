Albies hits 2 HRs, Braves uses 9-run 9th to beat Marlins 11-2 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs and the Atlanta Braves used a nine-run ninth inning to beat the Miami Marlins 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Drake Baldwin and Eli White each drove in two runs for the Braves.

Tyler Kinley (3-3) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Atlanta starter Hurston Waldrep gave up a run on eight hits with a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara gave up two runs in seven innings. Tyler Zuber (0-1) allowed two runs and recorded an out in the ninth.

Albies fouled off six consecutive pitches before he hit a solo homer with two out in the fourth that gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Marsee singled to drive in Xavier Edwards in the first. Javier Sanoja doubled to lead off the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch by Dylan Lee to make it 2-2.

Jurickson Profar walked to lead off the game and later scored when Marcell Ozuna grounded out with the bases loaded.

Key mo

ment

Zuber gave up a leadoff double in the ninth to Ozuna, who was replaced by pinch-runner White. After Albies popped out and Nacho Alvarez Jr. walked, Josh Simpson replaced Zuber. Vidal Bruján hit the next pitch to left field for a double that drove in White and Baldwin followed with a two-run single. Ronald Acuña Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk, White hit a two-run single and Albies capped Atlanta’s nine-run ninth with a three-run homer.

Key stat

Sanoja, a 24-year-old who started the game at third base, made his fifth pitching appearance of the season with two out in the ninth inning and retired the only batter he faced when Alvarez flied out.

Up next

Braves LHP Joey Wentz (4-4, 5.25 ERA) is scheduled to start against Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (7-6, 5.05) on Wednesday.

