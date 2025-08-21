Padres play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (61-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (71-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (5-11, 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -139, Giants +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego has a 71-56 record overall and a 40-21 record in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

San Francisco is 31-33 on the road and 61-66 overall. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 21 home runs while slugging .484. Ramon Laureano is 12 for 34 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has a .265 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 22 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Jung Hoo Lee is 11 for 36 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Giants: 2-8, .201 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Landen Roupp: day-to-day (leg), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press