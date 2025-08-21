Athletics bring road win streak into matchup with the Twins

Athletics (58-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Twins: Jose Urena (0-0, 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -114, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 33-30 record at home and a 58-68 record overall. The Twins have a 29-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 58-70 overall and 32-33 in road games. The Athletics have a 52-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 12 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers is third on the Athletics with 49 extra base hits (21 doubles and 28 home runs). Colby Thomas is 10 for 29 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .186 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press