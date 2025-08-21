Sheets hits 2 of San Diego’s 4 homers, Tatis robs Devers as the Padres beat the Giants 8-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit two of San Diego’s four home runs and drove in four runs, and Fernando Tatis Jr. robbed San Francisco’s Rafael Devers of a homer as the Padres beat the Giants 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Manny Machado and Ryan O’Hearn also homered for the Padres, who pulled within one game of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Giants starter Landen Roupp (7-7) was carted off the field after being hit in the back of his right thigh by a line drive by Ramón Laureano in the third inning. He slipped on the mound and his left knee buckled before he fell face-first to the ground. He was holding his left knee as he was checked by a trainer before being loaded onto a cart.

Tatis made a sensational leaping catch to rob Devers in the first after the left-hander hit a high fly ball to right field off left-hander JP Sears. Tatis tracked it to his left, perfectly timed his leap and got his glove high above the wall to make the catch. Tatis landed on his backside and sat against the wall for a moment. He popped up and tossed the ball from his glove to his right hand and threw it in.

Sears (8-10) pointed and smiled at Tatis. Devers smiled, too.

Tatis doubled to open the Padres’ first and scored on O’Hearn’s single.

Sheets hit a leadoff homer in the second and, after Roupp was knocked out, greeted reliever Joey Lucchesi with a three-run homer. He has a career-high 17.

Machado homered in the third, his 21st, and O’Hearn connected in the seventh, his 16th.

San Francisco’s Casey Schmitt, who grew up in San Diego, homered off Sears in the fourth. It was his eighth.

Key moment

Tatis’ home run-robbing catch thrilled the Petco Park crowd.

Key stat

Sears and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Up Next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.23 ERA) and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (5-11, 4.61) are scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press