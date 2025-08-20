San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (70-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Padres: JP Sears (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, Giants +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 70-56 record overall and a 39-21 record at home. Padres hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fourth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 61-65 record overall and a 31-32 record on the road. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Padres are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 20 home runs while slugging .479. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 38 with four doubles and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Giants. Dominic Smith is 11 for 32 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press