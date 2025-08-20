Reds bring 3-game win streak into game against the Angels

Cincinnati Reds (67-60, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -133, Reds +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 60-66 record overall and a 33-32 record in home games. The Angels rank third in the majors with 178 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati has a 31-31 record in road games and a 67-60 record overall. The Reds have gone 27-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has a .269 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Zach Neto is 12 for 42 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 19 for 43 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Reds: Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press