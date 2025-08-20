Athletics try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Twins

Athletics (57-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-5, 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -125, Athletics +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 33-29 record at home and a 58-67 record overall. The Twins have a 30-52 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The Athletics are 57-70 overall and 31-33 on the road. The Athletics rank fourth in the AL with 175 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 25 home runs while slugging .550. Luke Keaschall is 11 for 39 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 21 doubles, 27 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Athletics. Colby Thomas is 10 for 28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .179 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press