Call leads Dodgers against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-90, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 3.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (3-5, 7.98 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -307, Rockies +244; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies after Alex Call had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-4 win over the Rockies.

Colorado has a 36-90 record overall and a 20-44 record in home games. The Rockies are 26-42 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has gone 31-30 on the road and 72-54 overall. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 187 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 21 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 68 extra base hits (16 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs). Max Muncy is 8 for 23 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press