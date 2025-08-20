David Peterson dominates the Nationals and Mark Vientos homers again as the Mets win 8-1

David Peterson dominates the Nationals and Mark Vientos homers again as the Mets win 8-1 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Peterson dominated the Nationals again, Mark Vientos homered for the second consecutive game and the New York Mets pounded Washington 8-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Peterson (8-5), who blanked the Nats on June 11 in New York for his first career shutout, extended his scoreless streak against Washington to 25 innings dating to last season. He finally allowed a run when Dylan Crews led off the eighth with a triple and scored on a double-play grounder.

The only Mets starter who has reliably pitched deep into games, Peterson finished the eighth. He allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked one.

Juan Soto hit his 31st homer, Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs, and Brett Baty also went deep for the Mets, who may be breaking out of a funk that began in late July. New York had lost 14 of 16 before this run of three wins in three states that began Saturday at Citi Field and continued Sunday night at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where Vientos hit a three-run homer.

“We need him now,” manager Carlos Mendoza said before the game of Vientos, who hit 27 homers in 111 games last year but has seen sporadic playing time lately. Tuesday’s two-run shot off Jake Irvin (8-8) was his ninth longball of the season.

McNeil hit a two-run double during the Mets’ five-run third against Irvin and went deep in the ninth off Jackson Rutledge.

Key moment

Peterson faced the minimum through five innings and had his first stress in the sixth, allowing a leadoff double to Andrés Chaparro and a one-out single to Jacob Young. The All-Star lefty then struck out James Wood and retired CJ Abrams on a fly to center.

Key stat

Peterson worked six or more innings for the 16th time. Clay Holmes (seven) has the next-most such outings on the Mets.

Up next

Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.35 ERA) starts for the Mets against the Nationals’ Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26) on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer