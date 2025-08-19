Dodgers look to break road losing streak, take on the Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-89, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -278, Rockies +224; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies looking to break a four-game road slide.

Colorado has a 20-43 record in home games and a 36-89 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 30-30 on the road and 71-54 overall. The Dodgers have gone 47-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has a .274 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs. Brenton Doyle is 12 for 32 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, eight triples, 43 home runs and 81 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8 for 23 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press