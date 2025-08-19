Twins host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Athletics (56-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (6-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (12-5, 2.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -152, Athletics +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 58-66 overall and 33-28 in home games. The Twins have a 29-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 56-70 overall and 30-33 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 15 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 12 for 39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 21 doubles, 26 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Athletics. Colby Thomas is 10 for 28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson: 15-Day IL (illness), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press