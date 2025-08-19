Padres look to end 4-game skid, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-64, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 9.90 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (12-4, 2.87 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -231, Giants +190; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to stop a four-game skid when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is 69-56 overall and 38-21 in home games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fourth in the NL.

San Francisco is 61-64 overall and 31-31 on the road. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.69.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Padres are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 20 home runs while slugging .477. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 40 with four doubles and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 28 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .257 for the Giants. Jerar Encarnacion is 2 for 8 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press