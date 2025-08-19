Ramos, Devers, Flores homer to back Ray as the Giants beat the Padres 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heliot Ramos, Rafael Devers and Wilmer Flores homered off Nestor Cortes in the first inning and the San Francisco Giants beat San Diego 4-3 on Monday night to hand the Padres their fourth straight loss.

San Diego’s Xander Bogaerts had a home run overturned due to fan interference leading off the second and manager Mike Shildt was ejected for coming out of the dugout to talk to the umpires.

Giants lefty Robbie Ray (10-6) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before the Padres pulled to 4-3 on third baseman Casey Schmitt’s double error on Jose Iglesias’ grounder and a two-out, two-run homer by left-handed pinch hitter Ryan O’Hearn that chased Ray.

The Padres swept the Giants in San Francisco last week to take a one-game lead over Los Angeles in the NL West but were then swept at Dodger Stadium in a weekend series.

Ramos hit a leadoff homer to left on a 2-1 count and Devers homered to right-center two pitches later. After Willy Adames grounded out and Schmitt doubled, Flores homered to left for a 4-0 lead.

Bogaerts hit a fly ball to left field that appeared to bounce into and out of Ramos’ glove and go over the fence as two fans, including one in a Giants shirt, reached for it. It appeared the ball might have grazed one of the fans’ arms and after a lengthy review, the home run call was overturned and Bogaerts was called out.

Ray, who lost to Cortes (1-2) and the Padres last Tuesday, allowed three unearned runs on three hits while striking out six and walking one.

The Giants hit three homers in the span of five batters.

Randy Rodríguez earned his fourth save.

Giants RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 9.90 ERA) and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (12-4, 2.87) are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press