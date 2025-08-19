White Sox hammer struggling Strider in 13-9 win over Braves View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 13-9 on Monday night.

Robert followed Andrew Benintendi’s leadoff single against a struggling Spencer Strider with his 13th homer to put Chicago up 3-0. Mike Tauchman drove in two with a bases-loaded double, and Lenyn Sosa’s two-out RBI single made it 7-0.

Brooks Baldwin hit his eighth home run, a leadoff shot in the third to give Chicago the lead. Sosa hit his 17th homer, a three-run drive off Austin Cox in the sixth for a 10-1 advantage. Kyle Teel and Benintendi both had four of Chicago’s 19 hits.

Yoendrys Gómez (3-1) allowed four runs in five innings for the win in his second career start. Grant Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth to close it out.

Strider (5-11) was ineffective for a third straight start, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in three-plus innings. He has given up 20 runs and seven homers in his last 11 2/3 innings.

Michael Harris II went 4 for 4 with a two-run homer — his 15th — for Atlanta to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He leads the majors with 49 hits since the All-Star break. Jurickson Profar hit his eighth and ninth homers — a two-run shot off Mike Vasil in the sixth and a three-run shot off Owen White in the eighth.

Key moment

Jordan Leasure struck out Eli White with the bases loaded to end the eighth. White batted in Harris’ spot after coming in as a pinch runner when Harris singled leading off the inning with the Braves trailing 13-5.

Key stat

Braves reliever Daysbel Hernández had the longest active streak without allowing a homer end at 54 2/3 innings when Teel hit this third leading off the seventh.

Up next

White Sox rookie RHP Shane Smith (3-7, 4.01 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.89).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb