Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton exits with blister in 3rd inning against Brewers

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton exited with a finger blister in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Horton surrendered a solo home run to Brice Turang in the third and then allowed three of the next four Brewers batters to reach base. Reliever Drew Pomeranz replaced Horton with two outs and the bases loaded. He retired Blake Perkins to limit Milwaukee’s advantage to just 1-0.

The team said the blister was on Horton’s right middle finger.

In 2 2/3 innings, Horton gave up four hits, one walk and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander finished with three strikeouts.

Chicago started Horton in the first game of a Monday doubleheader. The first pitch of the nightcap is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Horton, 24, entered the day with a 7-3 record and an ERA of 3.07.

By GAVIN DORSEY
Associated Press

