Padres host the Giants to open 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (60-64, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (9-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Padres: Nestor Cortes (1-1, 5.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

San Diego is 69-55 overall and 38-20 at home. The Padres are 51-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 30-31 on the road and 60-64 overall. The Giants have gone 35-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 46 RBIs for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 11 for 34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 23 home runs, 86 walks and 81 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press