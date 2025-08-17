Bellinger, Goldschmidt help Yankees beat Cardinals 8-4 for sweep series View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cody Bellinger drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits against his former team and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Sunday for a series sweep.

Second baseman Thomas Saggese made two errors in the Yankees’ four-run ninth. He threw wildly to first, and leadoff batter José Caballero took second and then third on a passed ball.

Walks to pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge loaded the bases. Saggese let Bellinger’s grounder get by him for two runs. Judge then scored on a fielder’s choice. Goldschmidt, who played for St. Louis from 2019-24, hit his second double for the final run.

Luke Weaver (3-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. JoJo Romero (4-5) took the loss.

New York tied it at 4 in the seventh when Trent Grishman drew a leadoff walk and scored on Bellinger’s sacrifice fly.

Camilo Doval led off the sixth with a homer to center to put St. Louis up 4-3.

The Yankees grabbed a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on run-scoring singles by Jasson Domínguez, Ryan McMahon and Caballero. St. Louis scored two unearned runs in the fourth on a two-out double to right by Saggese. Alec Burleson drove in a run in the fifth to tie it.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the seventh. It was his fifth ejection this season. Yankees coach Tanner Swanson was ejected in the fourth inning.

Key moment

Before he hit in the second inning, Goldschmidt received a standing ovation. He doffed his helmet in appreciation to the fans.

Key stat

The Cardinals

St. Louis was wept for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals were last swept by the Yankees on April 14-16, 2017, in New York.

Up next

The Yankees are off Monday. LHP Carlos Rodón (12-7, 3.25 ERA) was set to oppose Rays RHP Shane Baz (8-9, 4.93) on Tuesday night at Tampa.

Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.08) was scheduled to start against Marlins RHP Eury Perez (5-3, 3.58) in Miami on Monday night.

