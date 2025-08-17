Angels recall RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake, designate RHP Connor Brogdon for assignment

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-hander José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated righty Connor Brogdon for assignment.

Los Angeles made the moves Sunday before playing the Athletics.

The 23-year-old Fermin was 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA in 23 games, entering the series finale against the Athletics. He was previously optioned to the minors after giving up three runs without retiring a batter in a game last month.

The 30-year-old Brodgon gave up two runs on two hits and two walks after retiring just two batters in the Angels’ loss on Saturday.

Brogdon is 3-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 37 games this season. His career record is 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 180 games with the Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia.

The fourth-place Angels lead only the Athletics in the in the AL West.

