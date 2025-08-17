Jurickson Profar’s go-ahead 2-run shot helps Braves rally past Guardians 5-4 for 3-game sweep View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves won their season-best fifth straight game, rallying past the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

With one out in the sixth, Profar pulled a 3-2 slider from Nic Enright (2-1) over the wall in right field to put the Braves ahead. Atlanta trailed 4-1 after four innings.

Aaron Bummer (3-2) worked two innings of scoreless relief, and Dylan Lee, Pierce Johnson and Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless frame each, with Iglesias converting his 19th save. Left fielder Profar made a diving catch of a liner by Gabriel Arias for the second out in the ninth.

Bo Naylor had four hits and Daniel Schneemann had a two-run triple for the Guardians, who had worked their way back into playoff contention with 11 wins in 14 games before getting swept by the Braves.

