Semien homers in return, Eovaldi wins 7th straight decision as Rangers beat Blue Jays 10-4

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and scored twice in his return to the lineup and Nathan Eovaldi worked seven innings and won his seventh straight decision as Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter each hit two-run homers, and Corey Seager added a solo shot as Texas snapped a four-game skid.

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger exited after six innings because of a sore left wrist.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk hit solo home runs, but that was all the offense the Blue Jays managed against Eovaldi (11-3). The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Eovaldi is unbeaten since a May 22 road loss to the Yankees. Shawn Armstrong got four outs for his fourth save in seven chances.

Back at second base after sitting out Saturday’s loss because of a sore right wrist, Semien hit a two-run homer off right-hander José Berríos in the second. The homer was Semien’s 15th.

Seager chased Berríos with a one-out homer in the fifth, his 18th.

Langford homered off Braydon Fisher in the sixth, his 17th. Carter connected off Louis Varland in the ninth, his fifth.

Berríos (9-5) allowed a season-high 10 hits and matched a season-high by giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Guerrero’s sixth-inning homer was his 21st. Kirk hit his ninth in the second.

George Springer hit a two-run homer off Hoby Milner in the eighth, his 19th.

Key moment

The Rangers scored three runs on five straight hits with two outs in the fourth. The first four hits came on two-strike counts.

Key stat

Eovaldi is 6-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 11 starts following a Rangers loss.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 3.94 ERA) is expected to start at Kansas City on Monday against RHP Michael Wacha (7-9, 3.35).

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79) is scheduled to start at Pittsburgh on Monday against RHP Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press