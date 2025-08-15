Athletics host the Angels to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (59-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (54-69, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-7, 3.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -113, Athletics -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 54-69 record overall and a 24-36 record at home. The Athletics have a 29-60 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 26-32 in road games and 59-62 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 7-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 28 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 15 for 43 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 29 home runs while slugging .496. Luis Rengifo is 10 for 33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press