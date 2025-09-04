Royals take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (66-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-69, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 4.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (7-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -159, Angels +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals come into a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels after losing three in a row.

Kansas City is 70-69 overall and 37-34 in home games. The Royals are 35-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 32-38 on the road and 66-73 overall. The Angels have a 43-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 41 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 8 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 60 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 12 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 5-5, .190 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: day-to-day (skin infection), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press