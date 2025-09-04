Pirates host the Dodgers on 6-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-61, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-3, 2.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-9, 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -124, Pirates +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh has a 63-77 record overall and a 41-30 record in home games. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Los Angeles has gone 33-35 in road games and 78-61 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 34 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 11 for 34 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 10 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press