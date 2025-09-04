Astros walk their way to 8-7 comeback win over Yankees

Astros walk their way to 8-7 comeback win over Yankees

HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Trammell worked a bases-loaded walk to score the go-ahead run as part of a four-run eighth inning, and the Houston Astros rallied for an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Devin Williams (3-6) walked the bases loaded with one out, but struck out Ramón Urías before walking Trammell on five pitches to score Carlos Correa.

Jeremy Peña followed with an RBI single off Camilo Doval, who was called for a balk on the next pitch, scoring Christian Walker. Doval then uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Trammell.

Williams and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were ejected in the eighth by plate umpire Brian Walsh for arguing balls and strikes. It was Boone’s sixth ejection this season.

New York dropped 3 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East. The Blue Jays won 13-9 at Cincinnati.

Houston leads the AL West by four games over Seattle.

With the Astros trailing 4-1, Peña homered leading off the sixth, and Jose Altuve hit an RBI groundout later in the inning. Yordan Alvarez, who had four hits, delivered an RBI single in the seventh to tie it at 4.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer for the Yankees off Bryan Abreu with two outs in the ninth, but Abreu struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking to end the game.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 18th homer of the season in the second, ending an 0-for-14 slide. It was the 447th home run of Stanton’s career.

Austin Wells added a two-run homer in the fourth to increase New York’s lead to 3-0.

Bryan King (5-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Key moment

Abreu’s strikeout of Chisholm in the ninth as the Astros held on.

Key stat

The Yankees had their eight-game winning streak at Daikin Park snapped. … Wells’ 335-foot home run to left field would not have been out of any other big league ballpark. Wells became the sixth New York player with 20 homers this season, one shy of the team record. Anthony Volpe has 19.

Up next

New York LHP Carlos Rodón (15-7, 3.18 ERA) opposes RHP Cristian Javier (1-1, 3.33) in the series finale Thursday night.

